Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 0.25 cent at $5.82 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 0.75 cent at $3.81 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 1.28 cents at $1.89 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 1.15 cents at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 1.15 cents at $.79 a pound.

