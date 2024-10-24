Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 3.5 cents at $4.22 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 1 cent at $5.79 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.80 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 13 cents at $10.11 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.12 cent at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 0.03 cent at $2.47 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.38 cent at $.80 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.