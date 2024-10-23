Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.19 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 8.5 cents at $5.79 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 1 cents at $3.80 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $9.98 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle lost 0.5 cent at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 1.05 cents at $.80 a pound.

