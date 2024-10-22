Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 6.25 cents at $5.76 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 4 cents at $3.81 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $9.92 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 1.07 cents at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 2.3 cents at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs was unchanged at $.79 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.