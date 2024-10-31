Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.12 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 5.75 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $3.91 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 6.5 cents at $9.83 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.07 cent at $1.86 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 0.4 cent at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.28 cent at $.85 a pound.

