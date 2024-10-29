Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.11 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 5.25 cents at $5.64 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 0.75 cent at $3.79 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 2.5 cents at $9.77 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.12 cent at $1.89 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 0.1 cent at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.87 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.