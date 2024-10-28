Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.10 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.59 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.79 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 0.25 cent at $9.75 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.58 cent at $1.89 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 1.62 cents at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.83 cent at $.81 a pound.

