Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.14 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.72 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 4.5 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $9.66 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 1.58 cents at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 3.1 cents at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 1.18 cents at $.83 a pound.

