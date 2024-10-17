Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.04 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 0.75 cent at $5.84 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 1 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 1.25 cents at $9.79 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 0.72 cent at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs was unchanged at $.78 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.