Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 7.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 7.25 cents at $4.08 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 12 cents at $5.87 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 8.5 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 6 cents at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.63 cent at $1.88 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 0.12 cent at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 1.55 cents at $.76 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.