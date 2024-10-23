Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 1 cent at $4.16 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 6 cents at $5.70 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 2 cents at $3.81 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 3.75 cents at $9.88 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.68 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was down 0.88 cent at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.12 cent at $.79 a pound.

