Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.12 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 5.75 cents at $5.73 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 6.25 cents at $3.90 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 8.75 cents at $9.79 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 1.4 cents at $1.86 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 0.48 cent at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 1.3 cents at $.84 a pound.

