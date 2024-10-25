Gorman-Rupp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported profit of $12.9 million in its…

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) on Friday reported profit of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

The Mansfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The pump maker posted revenue of $168.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRC

