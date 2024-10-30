GoDaddy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $190.5 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $190.5 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

