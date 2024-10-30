Glaxo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $75.4 million in…

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $10.42 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.65 billion.

