Gildan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $131.5 million. The Montreal-based…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $131.5 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $891.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $882.2 million.

Gildan expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.97 to $3.02 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.