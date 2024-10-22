Genuine Parts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $226.6 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $226.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $5.97 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.98 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPC

