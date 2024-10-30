Gentherm: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $16 million.…

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $371.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.9 million.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion.

