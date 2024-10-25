Gentex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $122.5 million. The…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $122.5 million.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $608.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $611.3 million.

Gentex expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion.

