General Motors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of $2.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The an automotive manufacturer posted revenue of $48.76 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.99 billion.

General Motors expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $10.50 per share.

