Generac Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $113.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

