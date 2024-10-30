Gen Digital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $161 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $974 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $975 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 56 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $990 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.18 to $2.23 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.93 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEN

