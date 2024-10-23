GE Vernova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $96 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $96 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The the energy business spun off from General Electric posted revenue of $8.91 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.85 billion.

GE Vernova expects full-year revenue in the range of $34 billion to $35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.