GE HealthCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $470 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.86 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per share.

