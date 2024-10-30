Garmin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $399.1 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $6.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $6.12 billion.

