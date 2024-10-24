FTI Consulting: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported profit of $66.5 million in its third…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported profit of $66.5 million in its third quarter.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $926 million in the period.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings to be $7.90 to $8.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.