FTAI Aviation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $86.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $465.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $429.3 million.

