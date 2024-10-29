Frontier Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $26 million.…

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $935 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $939.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULCC

