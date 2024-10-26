PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 10, Ridgeview 7 Albemarle 48, Charlottesville 20 Alleghany 47, Patrick County 10 Altavista 57, Parry McCluer High…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 10, Ridgeview 7

Albemarle 48, Charlottesville 20

Alleghany 47, Patrick County 10

Altavista 57, Parry McCluer High School 0

Appomattox 50, William Campbell 8

Armstrong 46, John Marshall 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 24, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Bath County 62, Craig County 13

Battlefield 69, Osbourn Park 0

Bayside 22, Kellam 10

Blacksburg 28, Hidden Valley 7

Briar Woods 32, Lightridge 12

Buckingham County 47, Prince Edward County 0

Centreville 28, Chantilly 27, OT

Churchland 40, Lake Taylor 34

Clarke County 7, Strasburg 6

Clover Hill 39, RHSA 6

Colonial Forge 21, Brooke Point 12

Colonial Heights 22, Caroline 21

Courtland 40, Chancellor 6

Dan River 53, Chatham 32

Deep Creek 42, Great Bridge 27

Dinwiddie 55, Prince George 7

Douglas Freeman 45, Mills Godwin 7

East Rockingham 31, William Monroe 21

Eastside 41, Thomas Walker 6

Edison 34, Justice High School 13

Essex 65, Colonial Beach 0

Fairfax 28, James Robinson 3

Fauquier 40, Brentsville 38

Frank Cox 49, Salem-Va. Beach 35

Franklin 20, Sussex Central 18

Fredericksburg Christian 21, Nansemond-Suffolk 17

GW-Danville 56, Halifax County 9

Gainesville 34, Osbourn 6

Gar-Field 39, C.D. Hylton 0

Gate City 55, John Battle 14

George Wythe 49, Fort Chiswell 6

Giles 24, Tazewell 21

Glen Allen 66, Deep Run 0

Glenvar 40, James River 7

Granby 7, I. C. Norcom High School 6

Grayson County 1, Auburn 0

Green Run 56, First Colonial 0

Greensville County 36, Windsor 12

Gretna 38, Nelson County 6

Grundy 40, Marion 13

Henrico 41, Hanover 28

Heritage (Lynchburg) 53, Liberty-Bedford 0

Heritage 21, Gloucester 14

Herndon 29, George Marshall 7

Hickory 45, Lakeland (VA) 8

Highland Springs 27, Hermitage 7

Holston 31, Johnson County, Tenn. 20

Honaker 42, Patrick Henry 28

Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0

Huguenot 39, Cosby 0

Independence 14, Stone Bridge 10

Indian River 34, Western Branch 14

J.I. Burton 12, Castlewood 0

James Madison 35, South Lakes 7

Jefferson Forest 42, Brookville 7

K&Q Central 34, Charles City County High School 20

Kempsville 21, Tallwood 18

Kettle Run 47, Warren County 0

King George 42, Eastern View 40

King William 21, Mechanicsville High School 17

Lafayette 58, Jamestown 0

Lake Braddock 23, West Springfield 12

Lee High 46, Central – Wise 34

Liberty Christian 45, E.C. Glass 6

Loudoun Valley 40, Heritage 6

Louisa 69, Fluvanna 0

Madison County 68, Page County 13

Magna Vista 45, Bassett 0

Manchester 16, Lloyd Bird 7

Manor High School 34, Booker T. Washington 24

Maret, D.C. 10, Flint Hill 6

Maury 83, Norview 6

Mecklenburg County 51, Tunstall 8

Midlothian 35, James River 14

Monticello 54, Western Albemarle 14

Mount Vernon 49, Annandale 20

Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 21

Narrows 41, Eastern Montgomery 6

North Stafford 28, Massaponax 14

Northampton 39, Snow Hill, Md. 14

Ocean Lakes 24, Landstown 7

Orange County 47, Goochland 13

Oscar Smith 27, King’s Fork High School 12

Patrick Henry 41, Christiansburg 7

Patriot 42, Mountain View 7

Paul VI Catholic High School 42, Bishop Ireton 21

Pendleton County, W.Va. 54, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 26

Potomac 72, Freedom – Woodbridge 0

Potomac School 33, Saint James, Md. 16

Powhatan 52, Monacan 28

Radford 24, Floyd County 20

Rappahannock 47, Lancaster 15

Richlands 42, Galax 15

River View, W.Va. 42, Twin Valley 0

Riverbend 35, Stafford 14

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 55, Hayfield 30

Riverside 49, Potomac Falls 0

Roanoke Catholic 47, Norfolk Christian School 13

Rustburg 21, Amherst County 17

Rye Cove 40, Chilhowie 39

Salem 68, Cave Spring 0

Sherando 42, Millbrook 0

Skyline 27, Meridian High School 15

South County 49, C. G. Woodson 12

Southampton 57, Surry County 6

Spotswood 40, Rockbridge County 0

St. John Paul the Great 24, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 21

St. Xavier (OH), Ohio 62, Life Christian 0

Staunton 56, Buffalo Gap 35

Staunton River 10, Northside 7

Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 14

TJ-Alexandria 41, Manassas Park 8

TJHS 56, J.R. Tucker 0

Tabb 21, Grafton 12

The Covenant School 48, Greenbrier Christian 34

Thomas Dale 21, Patrick Henry 7

Tolsia, W.Va. 42, Hurley 20

Turner Ashby 55, Harrisonburg 0

Tuscarora 54, Dominion 0

Warwick 49, Hampton 0

Washington-Liberty 47, McLean 8

West Potomac 21, Alexandria City 13

Westfield 42, Oakton 6

Westmoreland County 36, Northumberland 14

William Byrd 17, Franklin County 10

William Fleming 35, Lord Botetourt 17

Wilson Memorial 51, Waynesboro 14

Woodbridge 28, Colgan 17

Woodgrove 46, Broad Run 37

Woodside 41, Kecoughtan 7

Woodstock Central 43, Luray 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Catholic vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.

Cumberland vs. Central of Lunenburg, ccd.

Jenkins, Ky. vs. Bland County, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

