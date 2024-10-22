Freeport-McMoRan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $526 million. On a per-share…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $526 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $6.79 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.46 billion.

