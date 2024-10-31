Fox Factory Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.8…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.8 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $359.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $340 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.27 to $1.42 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.