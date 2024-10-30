Four Corners Property: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) on Wednesday reported a…

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Mill Valley, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $41.1 million, or 43 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 43 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $25.6 million, or 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Mill Valley, California, posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period.

