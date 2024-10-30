Fortive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $221.6 million.…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $221.6 million.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fortive expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.11 to $1.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fortive expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.84 to $3.87 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.26 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTV

