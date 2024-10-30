FormFactor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $18.7 million.…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $18.7 million.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $207.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.