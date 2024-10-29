FMC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $65 million. On a…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $65 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.47 to $1.83.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.16 to $3.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.