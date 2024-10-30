Flex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $214 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The electronics designer and manufacturer posted revenue of $6.55 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Flex expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.39 to $2.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $24.9 billion to $25.5 billion.

