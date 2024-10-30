Fiverr: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $99.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $100.2 million to $102.2 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $388 million to $390 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FVRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FVRR

