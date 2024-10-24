FirstService: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $60.5 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $60.5 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

