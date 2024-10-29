FirstEnergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $419 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.99 billion.

FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.61 to $2.71 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FE

