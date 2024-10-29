First Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $313 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $313 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $2.91.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.10 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $887.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $13 to $13.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.25 billion.

