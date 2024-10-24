First Savings Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Thursday reported net income of…

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Thursday reported net income of $3.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Jeffersonville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.6 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $70.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSFG

