First Quantum Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $108 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

