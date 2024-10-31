First Mid Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.5…

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.

The bank, based in Mattoon, Illinois, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

