First Merchants: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $49.2 million.…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $49.2 million.

The Muncie, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $265.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $156 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRME

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.