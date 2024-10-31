First Keystone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million…

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its third quarter.

The Berwick, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had a loss of $2.52 per share.

