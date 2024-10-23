First Internet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $7 million…

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $7 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Fishers, Indiana, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $87 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

