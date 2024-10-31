First Guaranty Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Thursday reported net income of $1.9…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Thursday reported net income of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The Hammond, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 11 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $61.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

