First Foundation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82.2 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based bank said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $169.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.6 million.

