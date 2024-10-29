First Commonwealth Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $32.1…

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $179 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $121.2 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCF

