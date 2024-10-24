First Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $639 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $43.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $45.87 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $47.94 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.45 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCNCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCNCA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.